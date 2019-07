JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

CHIBOLYA in Lusaka may be rife with crime, poverty and drug abuse, but one young woman dreams of becoming a model and changing the township’s image.

Ethel Kasabi, 21, who has grown up in the notorious township at the edge of the Lusaka central business district, says something good can come out of Chibolya.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/