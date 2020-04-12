Beatrice Kunda: ‘FBI’ who turned skin specialist

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

BEATRICE Kunda, 42, doesn’t have to look in the mirror anymore and curse the day she chose to use a skin bleaching cream, diproson.

The mother of three has overturned her nightmare of having to deal with a derogatory tag of Former Black Individual (FBI) by restoring her natural complexion with a home remedy.

FBI is a lose term referring to individuals who use creams to change their dark skin tone to light or fair.

Breatrice’s journey to normality was not an easy one, as she at one point had to risk losing her marriage when her husband insisted that she had to stop bleaching her skin or lose him for good.

What started as a quick fix to a skin problem in Grade 10 led Beatrice to an 11-year addiction to bleaching creams.

She was at Saint Joseph Secondary School in Monze when her obsession for skin bleaching creams started with just one problem, pimples.

"It was in 1996, I had pimples on my face. My friend advised me to use diproson. I bought it and