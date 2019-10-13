Beatings send hubby running

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

TIRED of being beaten by his wife, a 37-year-old man of 15 Miles has decided to seek safety in the arms of another woman.

Francis Kacha, a bricklayer, told the Matero local court he opted to leave his wife Jennipher Mwaanga, 34, whom he is now seeking to divorce.

When he testified before magistrates Pauline Newa and Miyanda Banda, Kacha told the court that problems in his marriage started in 2017 when his wife started having money