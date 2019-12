CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy of Samfya has died after being attacked by a crocodile as he was swimming with his friends on Lake Bangweulu in Luapula Province.

Megan Mpongwe was attacked on Friday around 16:00 hours near Longa village.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi confirmed the incident in a statement