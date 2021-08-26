Bean production up 10 percent

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA’s beans production has surged by more than 10 percent to

53,383.4 tonnes with Northern Province contributing 62 percent of the national output.

Data from the 2020-2021 crop forecast survey shows that the country produced 53,383.4 tonnes of mixed beans, representing 10.12 percent increase, compared to 47,982 recorded in the 2019-2020 farming season.

Northern Province is ranked as the highest producer of mixed beans, contributing 33,027.21 tonnes of the output followed by Muchinga with 8,336.87 tonnes with the least being Western Province at 496.11 tonnes.

