Be wary of fake ZAF recruitment

March 28, 2022
Zambia Air Force(ZAF) commander Colin Barry(second from left) leading Lusaka based ZAF squads in a two kilometre run as part of commemoration of 58th ZAF Day. Picture courtesy of Chomba Musika

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
MEMBERS of the public should be wary of some unscrupulous people who are claiming to be conducting a recruitment exercise on behalf of Zambia Air Force (ZAF).
Some online scammers are reportedly circulating an advert purporting that ZAF is undertaking a process to employ people.
ZAF director public relations and foreign liaison Helen Chota says citizens should not fall prey to the fraudulent recruitment process.
