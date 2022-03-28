Be wary of fake ZAF recruitment

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MEMBERS of the public should be wary of some unscrupulous people who are claiming to be conducting a recruitment exercise on behalf of Zambia Air Force (ZAF).

Some online scammers are reportedly circulating an advert purporting that ZAF is undertaking a process to employ people.

ZAF director public relations and foreign liaison Helen Chota says citizens should not fall prey to the fraudulent recruitment process.

"Members of the public are advised that the Zambia Air Force is currently not conducting any recruitment exercise directly or