Be transparent over land

PUBLIC opinion in Zambia is yet again divided on whether Matero Member of Parliament Lloyd Kaziya was right to

intervene in concerns over construction of a piece of land in the parliamentary constituency in Lusaka.

Government has, however, established that a piece of land reserved as a service path for Zesco power lines in Lusaka’s Emmasdale township was illegally allocated to a developer and appropriate action will be taken next week.

Mr Kaziya was identified by wellmeaning Matero whistle-blowers as a leader to whom the complaint against the illegality should be reported.

So the Matero legislator was within his rights to seek clarity with the developer and the area councillor regarding developments on a piece of land designated as a road reserve.

What has transpired in Matero, especially Emmasdale Township is a reflection of what could be happening elsewhere in the city and indeed other parts of the country as more people seek land ownership.

Land which is within existing residential or commercial areas requires public opinion in addition to existing laws for authority to be granted for allocation to individuals or institutions.

It has for long been a concern that virtually every piece of supposed free land is being sold in urbanised locations.

This is why many school grounds and playparks have long been re-designated as residential plots – with council approval, which is not necessarily the wish of the residents.

In some localities, residents have guarded their grounds at all costs but this is evidently not so in other areas.

Citizens should keep their eyes and ears wide-open as local authorities, including councillors, discharge their role as agents on behalf of the Ministry of Lands.

Citizens should be proactive like the Matero and Emmasdale whistleblowers by reporting suspected abuse of land by fellow citizens or councillors.

Land matters have become very delicate, hence the need for local authorities to be transparent in all the processes of disposing of parcels of land.

Land is what matters in the lives of citizens.

Equity in the distribution of land should be at the core of local authorities and the Ministry of Lands to ensure that almost every Zambian has something they call their own.

Never before has land been a source of pride at individual, family and indeed community levels. That is why the premium is on local authorities in the distribution of land to ensure that all deserving citizens are satisfied with the process.

Local authorities should stick to development plans and resist the temptation of giving away land earmarked for future development such as roads, electricity, water, education, health, sports infrastructure, or indeed playparks.

In the event of change of plans for development, due process of the law should be followed and widely disseminated to remove suspicions.

No amount of desperation should cause local authorities to allow people or corporates to build on telecommunication, rail, water or under

power infrastructure. Local authorities should jealously guard against such irregularities.

Government has embarked on road expansion programmes but is being hindered because the local authorities, including traditional authorities, gave out land in road reserves. As a result, Government has to either demolish some structures or compensate the developers, including being subjected to lengthy court battles which in the end delay development.

Cities and municipals require public input before certain allocations of land are done. Regardless of what the law says, stakeholder engagement eliminates suspicions and negative feedback at implementation stage.

Cities should be planned on what they will look like in the next 50 years. Therefore, along the way, local authorities should stick to the development plans.

Councillors should listen to planning authorities and avoid cutting corners for the sake of appeasing a few people.

For instance, Lusaka was planned as a garden city and should remain so.

There should be no mad rush or scramble for land in Lusaka at the expense of modernising it so that it conforms to a capital city status of the 21st century.

Even provincial headquarters and other districts should be planned properly for the sake of posterity.

What has happened in Lusaka’s Matero and Emmasdale is yet another eye-opener that provides critical lessons for the ministries of Land and Local Government as well as residents of respective localities.