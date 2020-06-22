Be specific on what’s wrong with Bill 10 – Lungu

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Kaputa

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged the Church to state what exactly is bad about Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 so that Members of Parliament can debate the articles they feel are not good.

The head of State is concerned that some church leaders opposing Bill 10 are not stating exactly why they have reservations about the document.

President Lungu was speaking yesterday when he attended mass at St Andrew’s United Church of Zambia (UCZ).

“As Christians, sit us down and give us spiritual guidance. We will amend laws and your job is to guide us. You should tell us what is not good [about Bill 10] so that they can be removed. People who make laws are parliamentarians,” he said.

President Lungu is concerned that some clerics opposed to Bill 10 are "going to the mountains" to pray for the Patriotic Front's electoral defeat instead of