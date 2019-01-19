Be sober, Lungu urges ZCID, Church

NANCY SIAME and STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has urged the Zambia Centre for Inter-party Dialogue (ZCID) and the three church mother bodies to approach the proposed national dialogue meeting with sobriety.

Speaking after attending a consultative meeting in Ethiopia on the Democratic Republic of Congo political situation, President Lungu said he is concerned about the continued impasse between the Church and ZCID.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/