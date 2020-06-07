Be serious, Lungu urges engineers

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Kafue

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged local engineers to take their profession seriously and contribute to the development of the country.

President Lungu said it is regrettable that local engineers do not seem to take their profession seriously.

“I think let’s take this profession seriously, the way the pastor takes his calling seriously, the way the doctor takes his calling seriously, the way the lawyer takes his profession seriously so should engineers. Not the usual desk-bound engineers,” he said.

The head of State was speaking after touring the Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company (LWSC) water bulk supply project at Iolanda water tank in Kafue yesterday.

“This project is long overdue because engineers don’t want to be equal to the task. The people who planned this overlooked the aspect of energy and CLICK TO READ MORE