Be serious, Lungu urges engineers

June 7, 2020
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (second right) with Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company managing director Jonathan Kampata (right) during a tour of Iolanda water treatment plant in Kafue yesterday. PICTURE: KACHA MIYOBA\ZANIS

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Kafue
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged local engineers to take their profession seriously and contribute to the development of the country.
President Lungu said it is regrettable that local engineers do not seem to take their profession seriously.
“I think let’s take this profession seriously, the way the pastor takes his calling seriously, the way the doctor takes his calling seriously, the way the lawyer takes his profession seriously so should engineers. Not the usual desk-bound engineers,” he said.
The head of State was speaking after touring the Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company (LWSC) water bulk supply project at Iolanda water tank in Kafue yesterday.
"This project is long overdue because engineers don't want to be equal to the task. The people who planned this overlooked the aspect of energy and

