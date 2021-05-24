Be reasonable

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has warned the resident doctors of disciplinary action should they proceed with the intended go-slow today, while the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has threatened to cancel the registration and practising certificates of any doctors who will take part in the planned protest.

The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) resolved to start a go-slow today if their grievances, which include salary arrears for 309 doctors, are not addressed.

Other issues RDAZ wants addressed are the dismantling of arrears and gratuity for other medical doctors, creation of positions for senior resident medical officers, registrars and consultants, as well as recruitment of 500 newly-graduated medical doctors.

But Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali said during a press briefing yesterday that Government has been working on addressing the plight of