CHIMWEMWE MWALE,

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday launched the Multi- Sectoral Youth Empowerment Programme with a call on youths to be creative and work towards making the positive change the country needs.

The launch was dubbed: ‘Empowered youth, key to national development’.

President Lungu said Zambian youths have the energy to unlock the country’s potential.

Mr Lungu said Zambia has all it takes to significantly develop because its population is youthful and has abundant

resources.

The head of State said Government is committed to unlocking potential in youths to eradicate poverty without leaving anyone behind. CLICK TO READ MORE