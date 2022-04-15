Be alert this Easter, Kajoba cautions public

YANDE SYAMPEYO, MWILA NTAMBI, Lusaka, Kitwe

AS CHRISTIANS commemorate Easter, people have been advised to be security-conscious and avoid being in possession of huge sums of money. Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says this is so because some people take advantage of the Easter holiday to commit crime. Mr Kajoba said in a statement yesterday that people going on holiday trips should ensure that they effectively secure their houses while those who will be attending religious overnight activities should avoid moving alone in the night. "As Zambia Police Service, we advise members of the public to remain security-conscious. For those in commercial and business communities, they should not keep large sums of cash with them. Instead, utilise the automated teller machines for transactions, agency and mobile services," Mr Kajoba said. He has directed commanding officers to ensure enough manpower is deployed in communities and residential areas to