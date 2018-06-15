BDO best at Barefeet dance

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

A TEAM by audit firm Binder Dijker Otte & Co (BDO) emerged winners of the Dancing Barefeet with Stars competition at Lusaka’s Hotel Inter-Continental last Friday.The competition, which attracted four dancing outfits, saw BDO receive a shield and win an outing to the Elephant Orphanage in Lilayi.

Kuvina, sponsored by the Irish Embassy were second while the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) who were last year’s winners, finished in third place with the Financial Sector Deepening Zambia (FSDZ) side being tail-enders.

BDO, who worked alongside Cactus Agony were voted the best choreographed and most creative outfit while Kuvina were the most energetic on the night while FSDZ’s costume was the best.

Dancing Barefeet with the Stars is a dance competition among non-professional dancers in which dancing teams from different companies and organisations are recruited.

The night was full of fun with Zambian stars such as Maureen Lupo Lilanda, Jay Rox, Cactus Agony and B’Flow dancing together with the non-professional dancing teams.

Barefeet is a youth arts organisation comprising of a team of artistes who use their varied skills to engage with vulnerable children and the general public, with the sole purpose of bringing about change and human development.

This outward looking youth cultural movement was born in 2006, seeking to ignite creative fires in all its participants and audiences.

Barefeet works with children and young people who find themselves in difficult situations, assisting in building their confidence and giving them vital skills and information as a weapon to make positive life choices.

Barefeet aims to create an army of knowledgeable, inspired and empowered young artistes who are role models, spreading life-saving information to other young people and the general public throughout the country and beyond.

Using a multi-dimensional approach and methodology of theatre for development, playback theatre and psychosocial drama to address the psychosocial needs of children, Barefeet strives to use creative methods to give children a platform and a voice to discuss issues that affect them.

Through performance and various creative methods, youths are encouraged to engage, discuss and debate valuable topics and to use their creativity to create change.

Currently, Barefeet works with 40 partners in Lusaka, Kitwe, Kabwe, Kaoma and Livingstone.

The overarching goal of the organisation is to utilise the power of entertainment to inspire, build and transform lives.