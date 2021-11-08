Battling armyworms through research

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

TO STRENGTHEN early warning systems, stakeholders have joined hands to offer alternative management methods in the fight against crop infestation by fall armyworms that first ravaged Zambia in 2016.

Government spent over US$3 million through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to chemically control the infestation of armyworms during the 2016/2017 season.

Against this gloomy tale, the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry (ICRAF) and Zambia Agricultural Research Institute (ZARI) are pursuing alternative environmentally friendly and cost-effective ways of preventing the possible invasion of armyworms.

In 2018, ICRAF embarked on a research programme to develop fall armyworm pest management strategies for smallholder farmers based on ecological options.

The five-year project is being implemented in Zambia and Malawi with funding from Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD).

Working with ZARI, the Department of Agricultural Research Services in Malawi and ICRAF are researching the potential of agro-ecological practices for incorporation into national pest strategies for fall armyworm management in 10 southern African countries.

"Agro-ecological approaches, including sustainable soil management and agroforestry, can help mitigate pest damage in crops by increasing crop health, natural enemy abundance and effectiveness," says Rhett Harrison, a landscape ecologist and conservation biologist with