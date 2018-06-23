Battle of engines revs off in Ndola

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Zambia International Rally today returns to the Copperbelt after 26 years when the Gomes-sponsored championship revs off in the friendly city of Ndola.The last time Copperbelt hosted the event was in 1992 and today’s 353.39 kilometres Gomes Zambia International Motor Rally, which has 15 special stages, will rekindle memories among the motorsport faithful as 27 drivers, mostly locals, take to the racing track.

Zambia Motor Sports Association president Sam Ching’ambu said in an interview in Ndola yesterday that arrangements for staging the event have been finalised.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/