ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

CONSTRUCTION of the Batoka Gorge Hydro-electric Scheme, which will cost in excess of US$5 billion will help boost the power generation capacity for effective operation of the Kariba Hydro- Power Station.

The water from the reservoir will run the turbines of the two hydro-electric power plants on both sides of the Zambezi River, thus having a combined capacity of 2,400 megawatts (MW).