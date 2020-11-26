Batoka hydro-power meetings underway

TRYNESS TEMBO, KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

TO FACILITATE the development of the 2,400 megawatts (MW) Batoka Gorge Hydro Electric Scheme (BGHES), Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has started disclosure meetings covering districts along the Zambezi River in Zambia and Zimbabwe to get public comments on the project.

Chief executive Munyaradzi Munodawafa said some of the preparatory activities undertaken include the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) studies.

“We undertook the BGHES-ESIA studies in line with regulatory requirements and international best practice to identify the potential positive and negative impacts associated with the planned development of the project.

“This is with a view to developing mitigation measures for the negative impacts and enhancement actions for the CLICK TO READ MORE