BAT talks economic growth agenda

BRITISH American Tobacco (BAT) Zambia Plc has invested an additional US$800,000 in its production line and assured support in contributing to Zambia’s economic development agenda.

Head of legal and external affairs Chipego Chileshe said the company, which towards the end of last year injected additional capital into the business to develop the new line to be commissioned soon, remains committed to supporting Zambia’s economic growth.

In 2017, BAT commissioned a US$25 million cigarette manufacturing plant at the Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ).

“From the size of the plant, you can see that it has been built for growth and we will continue doing that; from 2017, when we set up the plant, and we know this will contribute to economic growth going forward,” Mrs Chileshe said when Acting Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Mutotwe Kafwaya toured the processing plant on Friday.

