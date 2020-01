NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutritional Basket (BNNB) is expected to increase following the recent upward adjustments in prices of electricity tariffs and fuel pump prices.

The BNNB for Lusaka as at December stood at K6,620.73.

JCTR foresees more increases in the prices of basic household needs CLICK TO READ MORE