Baryan defends Zambia Rally title

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

AFRICAN champion Manvir Baryan yesterday won the Gomes Zambia International Rally to retain the title he bagged in Chisamba last year.

Twenty-three drivers entered the event, which was the third round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC), but only 14 managed to reach the finish line.

The Kenyan, who was revving in a Skoda Fabia, was a marvel to watch during the two-day event and clocked 2:38:26 hours.

The rally was being staged in Ndola for the first time in 26 years.

Baryan and navigator Drew Sturrock demonstrated excellent driving skills.

The rally had four stages, among them the super special night stage at