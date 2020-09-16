Bars, nightclubs urged to stick to operating hours

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

MINISTER of Local Government Charles Banda says public health inspectors and council police will move in to monitor all business premises to ensure compliance with the outlined public health guidelines.

And Dr Banda has warned that the ministry will not hesitate to take stiff action against bars, nightclubs and casino owners who will not abide by President Edgar Lungu’s directed working hours.

Addressing the media in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Banda said all defaulting businesses will have their certificates cancelled, leading to closure of their businesses.

“Proprietors of the above-mentioned establishments are advised to follow the provisions of Statutory Instrument No. 22 of 2020, the Public Health Regulations and CLICK TO READ MORE