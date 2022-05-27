Bars, nightclubs get their tip

NANCY SIAME, STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

SIX bars and nightclubs have been fined K19,000 for operating beyond permitted hours and for playing loud music. Lusaka City Council secured the convictions through the Lusaka Fast Track Court. Three drinking outlets were convicted and fined on two counts of selling intoxicating liquor beyond permitted operating hours and for playing loud music, thereby disturbing peace of their neighbours. Council public relations officer Emmanuel Lupikisha said the local authority secured convictions of three named bars and nightclubs on one count of playing loud music. "In addition, 11 premises owners are pending appearance before the fast-track court while 28 bars, nightclubs and other premises have been recommended for prosecution on similar offences," Mr Lupikisha said. He warned bars, nightclubs, liquor stores and other establishment owners in the habit of playing loud music to the annoyance of surrounding communities to desist from doing so or risk prosecution or closure of their premises. Mr Lupikisha said operations will be conducted frequently to