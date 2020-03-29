Bars, nightclubs defy COVID-19 ban

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

DESPITE the numbers of coronavirus cases swelling and President Edgar Lungu ordering for the shutdown of bars, nightclubs, casinos and gyms, some night revellers of Ndola defied the ban.

A check by the Sunday Mail at some selected places in Ndola revealed that some bars and nightclubs were open in Chifubu, Nkwazi, Kabushi, Lubuto and Ndeke townships.

Obviously aware of the ban, inside the bars people were found drinking with electricity switched off or dimmed and