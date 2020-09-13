Bars come alive

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, LUCY LUMBE, MIKE MUGALA

Ndola, Livingstone, Lusaka

CELEBRATIONS and euphoria characterised Friday night as punters of bars and nightclubs returned to their favourite spots to catch up with their old friends.

The party-goers went to enjoy their favourite drinks following a decision by President Edgar Lungu to partially allow bars and nightclubs to open their doors to the public.

In Ndola, huge numbers of people converged on various drinking outlets where music of all sorts blared.

Among the popular songs played were the current hit songs by two young men collectively known as