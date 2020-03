YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has acted decisively by closing bars and three international airports to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases, which have swelled to 12 from three last week.

To avert an imminent socio-economic and health crisis, President Lungu said the three international airports, bars and nightsclubs, among others, will be closed for 14 days effective midnight tonight.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/