Barrick Gold sees future in mining

KALONDE NYATI, Cape Town, South Africa

BARRICK Gold, which is the parent company of Barrick Lumwana, says Zambia’s mining sector still has potential for growth, and continued dialogue between Government and mining companies remains cardinal in growing the industry.

Barrick Gold president Mark Bristow said in an interview that the mining company stands ready to support the country to restructure the industry, which has in the recent years been overtaken by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in terms of copper production.

Zambia, which is Africa's second largest copper producer as at last November, produced 723,000 tonnes compared with DRC's1.4 million tonnes