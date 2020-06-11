Barred nightclub owners threaten to reopen

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

OWNERS of bars and nightclubs have threatened to open their businesses if they are not allowed to operate by tomorrow.

But Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba has urged bars and nightclubs owners to be patient because Government has not forgotten about their plight.

Bars and Nightclub Owners Association of Zambia president Peter Mwale says his members have suffered enough and they now feel abandoned.

Mr Mwale said in an interview yesterday that the association will have a press briefing tomorrow to instruct its members to open their businesses if they are not allowed to