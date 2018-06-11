Barotse endorses development

CHOMBA MUSIKA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA , Mongu

THE Barotse Royal Established (BRE) is impressed with President Edgar Lungu’s leadership style and has pledged to support him in implementing development projects in Western Province.

And President Lungu has assured the people of Western Province that Government will take development to the area.

Speaking on behalf of the BRE, Induna Meimanene said the traditional leadership in the region is behind President Lungu because of his sound leadership.

He said this here yesterday when President Lungu inspected the US$55 million Zambia Cashew Infrastructure Development Project (CIDP) being implemented in the region READ MORE