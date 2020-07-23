Barman kills self over rice

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A 40-YEAR-OLD barman of Livingstone has allegedly committed suicide by throwing himself in Nsazu dam in Chadiza district after he was allegedly served rice for supper.

Alickangel Mwale, a barman at the Zambia Air Force in Livingstone, took his own life after he found his wife had prepared rice when he knocked off from work.

Eastern Province commissioner of police Lackson Sakala said the deceased had a marital dispute with his wife on July 13, 2020 in Maramba Township in Livingstone.

Mr Sakala said the deceased is reported to have shouted at his wife and children for preparing a lot of rice for supper.

He told journalists in Chipata yesterday that the deceased then disappeared from home on the CLICK TO READ MORE