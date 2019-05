DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

BARCLAYS Bank Zambia yesterday unveiled the K3 million-rich 2019 Absa Cup that will see champions walking away with K500,000, K100,000 more than what Nkana got last year.

The runners-up will pocket K250,000, K50,000 more than what Division One Zone One outfit Green Young Buffaloes pocketed.