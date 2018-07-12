Barclays Africa Group now Absa

NANCY MWAPE, Johannesburg

BARCLAYS Africa Group has officially been renamed Absa Group Limited, marking the start of a new era for the group as a stand-alone brand for forward-looking business in a digital age.

The new Absa brand will also be rolled out to other markets in Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Seychelles, Nigeria, Kenya, Botswana and Ghana by mid-2020 subject to approvals from regulators in these markets.

Launching the brand yesterday at JSE stock market, Absa chief executive officer Maria Ramos said in renaming Barclays Bank across the continent, the group will build on the pedigree of the Absa brand as a strong and CLICK TO READ MORE