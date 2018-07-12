Business

Barclays Africa Group now Absa

July 12, 2018
1 Min Read
BARCLAYS Bank Zambia managing director Mizinga Melu (left) cuts a cake to celebrate the change of name from Barclays Africa Group to ABSA Group in Lusaka yesterday; right is marketing and communications manager Banji Lufungulo. PICTURE: ANGELA NTENTABUNGA

NANCY MWAPE, Johannesburg
BARCLAYS Africa Group has officially been renamed Absa Group Limited, marking the start of a new era for the group as a stand-alone brand for forward-looking business in a digital age.
The new Absa brand will also be rolled out to other markets in Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Seychelles, Nigeria, Kenya, Botswana and Ghana by mid-2020 subject to approvals from regulators in these markets.
Launching the brand yesterday at JSE stock market, Absa chief executive officer Maria Ramos said in renaming Barclays Bank across the continent, the group will build on the pedigree of the Absa brand as a strong and CLICK TO READ MORE

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1