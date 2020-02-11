Business

Barclays Absa rebrand completed

February 11, 2020
1 Min Read
ABSA Bank Zambia chief executive officer Mizinga Melu (left) and Bank of Zambia deputy governor of operations Francis Chipimo (centre) chatting with one of Barclays Bank Zambia’s longest-serving clients, James Mapoma, in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
BARCLAYS Bank Zambia yesterday completed rebranding to Absa Bank Zambia Plc with chief executive officer Mizinga Melu pledging support to economic growth.
Mrs Melu said the bank will continue to invest in crucial sectors such as mining , energy and agriculture to accelerate Zambia’s and Africa’s growth.
The Absa Group, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial groups with a presence in 12 African countries, including Zambia CLICK TO READ MORE

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1