Barclays Absa rebrand completed

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

BARCLAYS Bank Zambia yesterday completed rebranding to Absa Bank Zambia Plc with chief executive officer Mizinga Melu pledging support to economic growth.

Mrs Melu said the bank will continue to invest in crucial sectors such as mining , energy and agriculture to accelerate Zambia’s and Africa’s growth.

The Absa Group, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, is one of Africa's largest diversified financial groups with a presence in 12 African countries, including Zambia