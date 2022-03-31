Barber jailed 15 years for caressing girl’s breasts

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A BARBER of Luanshya on the Copperbelt will spend 15 years in a correctional facility doing heavy manual work for having caressed the breasts of a 15-year-old girl.

This is in a case Nickson Cilenga, 20, of Mikomfwa Township, was facing the charge of indecent assault of a juvenile in the Luanshya Magistrate’s Court.

According to facts before the court, on March 21 last year at night, the girl was sent by her mother to buy rice from Mikomfwa market.

She told the court that after getting closer to some shops, she met Cilenga whom she considered as a brother as they both resided in Mikomfwa Township.

The duo then decided to walk together as Cilenga had equally been sent to buy bread from the same market.

But as they walked along, at some point Cilenga diverted from the normal route and led the girl to a secluded area where he tried to kiss her but she refused.

Cilenga later fondled the breasts of the victim who started crying and dropped the rice she had bought on