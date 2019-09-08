Barbara: Queen of the road

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

TO MANY people, the cabin of an 18-wheeler is definitely a man’s world – but not for Barbara Mutale-Lungu. She likes the big machines.

Now 33 years old, Barbara is the queen of the road, driving across borders as a truck driver, carrying heavy loads of cargo.

She is definitely living her dream.

When she was a little girl, Barbara wanted to become a soldier or a truck driver, but when she lost her parents, she was forced out of school for lack of sponsorship, and it seemed she would never attain her dream.

“I always dreamt of being a soldier, but after my parents’ death, it was difficult to continue with school. I stopped school in Grade 12,” says Barbara.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/