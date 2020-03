PRISCILLA MWILA, CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

FOURTEEN people have been arrested in Lusaka and Choma for allegedly drinking beer outside bars and for not closing a bottle store, while 12 others have been apprehended in Ndola for turning homes into shebeens.

In Lusaka, 13 people were apprehended on Saturday night while a reserve police officer was arrested in Choma for operating a bottle store.

The arrests in Lusaka were confirmed by CLICK TO READ MORE