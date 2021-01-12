Bar owners take on Bowman

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

WHILE it does not support the flouting of COVID-19 prevention measures, Bars and Night Club Owners Association of Zambia (BANCOAZ) has taken exception to law enforcers beating those that flout regulations.

The association has threatened to take legal action against Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for allegedly spearheading the harassment of people who patronise drinking places after the stipulated times.

Efforts to get Mr Lusambo proved futile by press time.

BANCOAZ president Peter Mwale said in an interview that there is no law which permits law enforcers to whip or beat up people who go against COVID-19 regulations by patronising bars.

With COVID-19 cases, including deaths rising sharply, on Friday evening, Mr Lusambo led a multi-sectoral team to close bars and nightclubs which were CLICK TO READ MORE