Bar owner, customer differ over TV

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

THE Kabushi Local Court has ordered a 45-year-old man to pay K400 for calling a woman barren after she refused to change a television channel in a bar.

Norman Chituvuli, of Kabushi Township, was sued for defamation of character by Beatrice Lwendo, 47, a bar owner.

Lwendo told the court that on October 11 last year Chituvuli went to her bar and bought a beer.

Later he demanded that the television channel be changed to his preference, but Lwendo refused.

Lwendo said Chituvuli started insulting her and told her that she was a barren woman who had failed to give her husband a