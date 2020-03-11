Bar, nightclub owners cry foul

CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

THE Bar and Night Club Owners Association of Zambia (BANCOAZ) has called on Lusaka City Council to consider revising the decision to reduce operating hours from 12 to six as this will have a negative impact on their revenue.

Recently, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa announced that bars will be open at 16:00 hours and close at 22:00 hours.

BANCOAZ secretary general Edmond Lifwekelo said in an interview on Monday that the decision will bring a drop in sales for bars and some jobs might be lost