Bar kissing, hugging continues in Lusaka

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THREE restaurants in Lusaka have been closed while owners of another eatery have been warned for allegedly contravening public health guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa led a team of public health inspectors on Saturday and found that three restaurants allegedly operating as nightclubs had more than 50 people and COVID-19 preventive measures were not being adhered to.

The closed restaurants are Chez Ntemba in Kabulonga, Riders Lounge at Arcades Shopping Centre and Social Restaurant in Rhodes Park.

The inspectors found Chez Ntemba, which has been allowed to operate as a restaurant, open around 02:15 hours with