Banned ‘chidyelano’ still being practiced illegally

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A TRADITIONAL practice known as ‘Chidyelano’, which was banned by Kalonga Gawa Undi in 2019 to stop the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among his subjects, is allegedly still being practised in mobile markets locally known as kabwandila in the Chewa chiefdom in Eastern Province.

Chidyelano is a traditional practice which involves married men or women exchanging their partners for sexual pleasure.

Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Chipata district traditional affairs officer Cecilia Tembo says the traditional practice is still being practised in mobile markets locally known as kabwandila in some regions of the province.

Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi, of the Chewa people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, banned the traditional practice among his subjects.

Kabwandila attracts people from Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

Ms Tembo told journalists in Chipata yesterday during a Zambia National Men's Network for Gender and Development media breakfast that the