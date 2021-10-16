Bankers seek respite

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

DESPITE their unimpressive run on the local scene, Zanaco carry the nation’s hopes in the first CAF Champions League, and today they face Sudanese side El Merreikh in the first leg of the first round at Al Ahly Stadium in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. El Merreikh are playing their home matches in Egypt because their stadium failed to meet the recommended minimum CAF standards. Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu, despite acknowledging that his team hasn’t done well in the local league, is still confident that the Bankers will put up a decent display in Cairo and get a good result. While putting up an uninspiring show in the Super League, Zanaco still managed to eliminate Ekonangui of Equatorial Guinea 3-0 on aggregate to progress to this stage and, therefore, their struggles locally may not have an effect on them as they face El Merreikh today.

"Football has changed, they [El Merreikh] are not pushovers they played Zesco United before but if I look at our performance in the local League and in the CAF Champions League, I think we are struggling in the league but we are doing quite fine at international level if you look at the three games we played including the