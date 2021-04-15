Bankers latest victims at Khosa

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Khosa Stadium

Kafue

YOUNG EAGLES 2 ZANACO 0

ZANACO yesterday became the latest big team to fall to Young Green Eagles at Khosa Stadium in Kafue as Damiana Kola scored a brace against his former team.

Kola, who was one of the players that Zanaco released in January this year, scored in each half of the match to ensure Young Eagles reigned supreme over the Bankers, who were captained by his elder brother, Roger.

The younger Kola scored in the sixth and 87th minutes to give what the home team termed sweet revenge following their 6-1 bashing in the first round at Sunset.

Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda partly attributed his team’s failure to win to the bad state of the pitch at Khosa.

"It was a difficult game for us and I'm not disappointed with the result as anything is possible in