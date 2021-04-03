Bankers aiming to close gap on Zesco

ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

WITH Zanaco four points behind Super Division leaders Zesco United, Roger Kola knows the Bankers cannot afford to lose more ground on the Ndola side in tomorrow’s match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Kola, who is the leading scorer in the league with 11 goals, says it will be a tough fixture against Zesco, who are on a five-match winning run. Even so, he is confident that they can come out of Ndola with full points.

“We want to close the gap on top,” the towering striker said in an interview yesterday. “We have to CLICK TO READ MORE