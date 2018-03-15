Banker, pupil jailed

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a Bank of Zambia (BoZ) employee to four years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing K450,000 from the central bank.

And a 21-year-old pupil of Lusaka has been jailed for 12 months with hard labour for stealing two crates of beer and K2,000 cash from a bar in Matero township.

In the BoZ worker's case, Gooke Ndhlovu was charged with two counts of theft by public servant.