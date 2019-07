CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

IMENDA Musialike, the Zanaco Bank service assistant who allegedly stole K59,000 from an automated teller machine (ATM), has probably proved one thing – that one cannot go far enough with that amount.

The bank theft came at the back of one of the country’s biggest bank heists last month, when a Barclays Bank employee, Pamela Gondwe, made away with US$400,000 cash from the bank’s vault.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/