Bank ready to support energy

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

TRADE and Development Bank (TDB), a trade and development financial institution in Africa, is ready to finance projects for the generation of alternative sources of energy in Zambia.

Zambia’s main source of electricity generation, Kariba Dam, has seen a significant drop in water levels, and if this is not cushioned, it could plunge the country into darkness, thereby crippling the economy. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/