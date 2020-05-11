Bank of Zambia raises K1.3bn

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Bank of Zambia’s treasury bill auction last week to raise K950 million was oversubscribed by 40 percent after bids totalled K1.3 billion, signalling high investor appetite in the instrument.

Last Thursday, the central bank was in the market as it continued to raise funds for government operations.

According to Zanaco newsletter, yields on 91 days, 182 days and 273 days were maintained at 16.5002 percent, 21.2499 percent and 26.9999 percent respectively, while yields on 364 days dropped to 28.9999 percent from 29.2501 percent.

"Out of the K950 million offered at cost, K1,330.00 million was allocated at cost. Interbank activity dropped to