Banda’s solitary goal proves enough for Arrows

ROBINSON KUNDA, STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka, Choma

CELTIC 0 ARROWS 1

WITH Zesco United not in action, both league leaders Red Arrows and closest pursuers Green Eagles recorded vital wins in their respective matches and also inflicted more misery on their respective opponents, who are involved in a relegation dog fight. For Arrows, it looks like a matter of when, and not if, they will win the league.

"I was telling my colleague Chisi Mbewe that congratulations, I think they are winning the title," Kafue Celtic coach Joel Bwalya said. "For us, we will continue pushing." Ricky Banda's first-half goal was all the 'Air-men' needed to collect maximum points and leave Celtic in danger of being relegated. With Celtic trying to find a way to swim out of the relegation zone, they made it difficult for Arrows to play. The hosts started on a fast note hoping to stun the league leaders with an early goal but talisman Albert Kangwanda was wasteful in front of goal. Celtic were punished for their wastefulness with Banda breaking the deadlock on 16 minutes with a low shot. The goal proved enough to separate the two sides as no