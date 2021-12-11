Banakulu Mumbi spicing up ‘Shi Mumbi’ comedy show

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

MOST people who watch ‘Shi Mumbi’ comedy on Zambezi Magic channel 162, know her as Banakulu Mumbi, a loud-mouthed grandmother who is always boasting about her ‘well-married’ daughter in the city. However, her real names are Rosemary Mukupa Mulundu, 55, a mother and grandmother. In Shi Mumbi, Mrs Mulundu plays the role of mischievous Banakulu Mumbi (Mumbi’s grandmother). Her role as a notorious mother of a supposedly rich daughter living in the city has earned her a cadre of committed fans, who continually look forward to seeing what confusion she will cause in her small home town, Kapiri Mposhi. The real joy of the viewer lies in the knowledge that unbeknownst to her, her daughter, Bana Mumbi, is not living as large as her mother would love her neighbours in Kapiri Mposhi to believe. Her scandalous antics leave fans glued to the screen in anticipation of her tantrums. What many viewers may not know, however, is that the bubbly 55-year-old is just as entertaining in character even off-stage. I caught up with Mrs Mulundu at her residence in Lusaka’s Kaunda Square Stage One, where she narrated her journey in the film industry. In true Nakulu Mumbi style, Mrs Mulundu, a widow and mother of six, managed to lace the interview with humour as she explained her life journey. She said acting has always been a part of her life as she started acting during her formative years, as early as 1971. Growing up in Mporokoso district, Mrs Mulundu joined Chewe Primary School drama group and always played comic roles. She explained that from Grade One to Seven, she consistently played the role that would crack people’s ribs and the practice helped her in perfecting her art. In 1978, Mrs Mulundu migrated to Lusaka in search of greener pastures and higher education. Mrs Mulundu attended night school in Chawama Township while she worked as a tailor along Cairo Road during the day. She met her late husband, Wilbroad Mulundu, on Cairo Road, as she walked to a nearby restaurant for lunch. “My late husband was an accountant at Zanaco. We met on Cairo Road and it was love at first sight,’’ she said with a smile. After getting married, Mrs Mulundu hung up her tailoring gloves and became a full-time housewife. She continued acting roles at church celebrations, although her husband found it hard to wholeheartedly allow her to pursue her passion. However, over the years, Mr Mulundu allowed his wife to act on grounds but insisted that she does not make it a full-time job. She took this opportunity to act in Zambian plays such as Pa Chilye, a comedy that was aired on Muvi Television. Others are Kapotwe, Ichikupempula echikulya, iliko tricky, ng’anga ne ndoshi. She played the role of Kapotwe’s mother-in-law in most acts. Mrs Mulundu has also worked with the likes of Ba Mwisa and Bana Fyasasa, the most familiar faces on ‘Mobile City’ marketing programme on Prime TV. She said, in the past, most actresses like her never used to get any pay for the work they did and yet they continued offering their services for the love of their profession. “This time, things have changed. Zambezi magic has made life easy for us. We are paid good money in good times,’’ she said. Since she started acting in Shi Mumbi, Mrs Mulundu has managed to buy a farm in Chisamba district. Mrs Mulundu said she will remain an actress until death, adding that she freely acts, stating that her husband allowed her to use her talent before he passed on. “Though I am a grandmother, I will never stop acting. My acting skills bring money on the table, thanks to Zambezi Magic,’’ she said. CLICK TO READ MORE